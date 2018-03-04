Masari’s Transformation In Education Led To Presidential Award – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ahmad Kabiru Abdulahi has commended Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari’s stride in education, saying that the gesture was what fetched the state a presidential award.

Girls Day Primary School, Malumfashi was presented with a presidential award as second best school in Nigeria during this year’s United Nations World Teachers Day celebration in Abuja.

Speaking with our correspondent, Kabiru, who is the executive secretary of Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, said Masari’s dedication to transforming the educational sector in Katsina is yielding positive results.

“If you will remember, I told you that the governor spent about N10 billion to upgrade and remodel primary schools and secondary schools in the state. Now you can see that the results are coming up,” Kabiru said.

He said the governor promised to upgrade the public schools to the standard were parents will withdraw their children from private schools to public schools, “and that is what is happening now.”

“The recent award shows that the Katsina State government under Masari is really transforming the educational sector,” Kabiru added.

He also called on parents to support the transformation agenda of the public schools by the government led by Aminu Bello Masari adding that it is the only way government can achieve its goals.

Kabiru also commend the Kastina State Commissioner of Education for her dedications to the sector, adding that she has been complimenting the efforts of the governor in the education sector.