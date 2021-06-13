Masari: Why nobody from Katsina should contest 2023 presidency

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has dismissed reports that he is looking to contest for any political seat in the 2023 election.

The governor said this during a chat with newsmen on Saturday in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day.

According to the governor, it will also be unfair for anybody from Katsina state to contest for the presidency.

Masari said: “Common sense, first of all, I was in the house of representatives, I was speaker for four years. So, I have no intention of going back to the National Assembly by contesting the Senate seat or any other seat.

“I was Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress when it was created. So, I am not interested in party office.

“I think Katsina is lucky to have produced three Heads of State. Before President Muhammad Buhari, we had President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

“I think for anybody in Katsina State to say that he is looking for something, I don’t think we are being fair.

READ ALSO: FG flags off construction of Farin-Ruwa dam in..

“So really, I have no plans, neither do I have any intention of contesting for any political office in 2023.

Speaking on his six years as governor of Katsina State, Masari said it has not been easy because of the prevailing security challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He however said his administration is working hard to see that they fulfil the campaign promises they made in 2015.

“I have gone round the state, I made promises during the campaign. How far l have been able to meet those promises I have made is what would give me sound sleep when I leave office,” Masari said.

“This has been one of the toughest period of government in this country. While we were battling with insecurity, then came COVID-19. It did not only affect Nigeria but the whole world.

”It is now that we are recovering from the negative effects of Covid19 and we are trying to meet some of the obligations, some of the promises we have made to the people.”