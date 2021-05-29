Socio-political watchers in Nigeria will be quick to point at late Maryam Babangida as one of the most iconic First Ladies out of Africa.

She did not only bring panache to the Office of the First Lady, but also initiated a lot of humanitarian projects which still resonate today, like the Better Life for Rural Women.

With a unique sense of fashion, she has been severally described as a strong pillar to her husband and children while championing her life of charity.

But to Amara Uwakwe-Anyawnu, who played the role of Maryam Babangida in BADAMASI: Portrait of a General, a biopic on the former military President Ibrahim Babangida directed by award-winning filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, Maryam Babangida was much more than most Nigerians know.

According to the actress, model and brand ambassador, playing that role in the film, offered her a unique vista to understudy the character Maryam.

She says: “Maryam Babangida was an enigma, a symbol of womanhood in Africa; a kind-hearted woman with legendary poise.

I took my time to read every single page and every word to really understand what the story was all about, since it was a biopic.

I asked questions and did a lot of research about my character (Maryam Babangida). I needed to really understand who she was and how she did certain things.

I watched several videos of her to see her mannerisms, how she talked and sounded; and tried to sound like her too.

Playing Maryam was not very easy because this is not a work of fiction which I could read and create a character.

In biopics, one must give a performance that is close to what the real Maryam would do if she was to act her own script. That makes it a more detailed affair than the normal Nollywood movie.

I feel honoured to be cast for the role of Maryam, a woman of substance whose footprints are written everywhere in Africa. ‘Maryam Babangida’ for me is a symbol of womanhood in Africa.”

Amara, who studied Business Management at Imo State University, says she feels honoured to be saddled with such an iconic role in the biopic which is slated for exclusive premiere on June 12, 2012 at Cineworld, O2 Arena, London.

“I am proud of my participation in the project. Nigerians must see this film to understand certain things that happened then.”.