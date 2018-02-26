Mary Akpobome gets her groove back

Every individual has a craving. For one of the Executive Directors of Heritage Bank, Mary Akpobome, it is easier the red carpet or the big screen. For a while, Mary has been surrounded by uncertainty, as her hatters went about town peddling rumors that she had been suspended from the bank over bad loans.

True or false , this issue has, however, not stopped her from enjoying herself, as she strutted the red carpet recently when she attended the premiere of a movie at the Civic Centre , Victoria Island, Lagos

Ajibade Alabi