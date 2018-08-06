Married woman kills husband over infidelity

A married woman, Mrs Damilola Ayeni, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her husband, Olumide Ayeni, to death with a knife.

Our correspondent gathered that Damilola who is a mother of two had engaged her husband in a heated aguement bordering on infidelity at their Bamgbose Street residence in Lagos Island over the weekend.

According to reports, the couple had officially tied the knot in February 2018 after years of courtship and two children.

The cause of the argument it was learnt was because the suspect had seen her husband Olumide Ayeni with a lady a few hours before and upon Olumide returning home, she picked a fight with him and stabbed him in the left side of his chest in the process.

The injured Olumide was rushed to a hospital close to their Lagos Island home where he eventually bled to death.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said it was the father of the deceased, Sunday Ayeni , that reported the matter to the Lion Building Police Station.

He said, “ It was Sunday Ayeni Olawale of No 8 Bamgbose Street Lagos Island that had reported to the Lion Building Police Station that his 36-year-old son, Olumide Ayeni of was allegedly stabbed by his wife with a knife on the left side of the chest.

“ The victim was rushed to Lagos Island General Hospital where he later died. Damilola has been arrested and detained while the body of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“Preliminary investigation is in progress with a view to transfer the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti for discrete investigation.”

Soeaking on the reason for her action, Damilola said on the day of the incident, the deceased called her on phone sometime in the evening and she missed his call.

“ When he came back home at about 1am, he queried my whereabouts when he called my phone in the evening. He accused me of infidelity and charged towards me with a knife. I then picked the kitchen knife and stabbed him in self defence,” she added.

Reacting to development, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Imohimi Edgal, decried the alarming rate of spousal killings.

He said, “This is one case of spousal killings too many. I therefore advise couples, rather than resort to violence which may lead to the death of a spouse in settling disputes, couples should be patient and seek for none voilent measures in resolving issues.”