Marriage to Aishy makes me stronger, declares Musicbysire

Couples don’t have to give up their passion because of marriage. Instead, marriage should be a catalyst that further inspires them to greater heights.

This is the position of musician-cum-songwriter Olorunsogo Michael Oni, who goes by the stage name Musicbysire.

The talented musician recently got married to Nollywood actress Aisat Iyabode Asamu, aka Aishy.

Said he: “We both are in the creative industry and neither of us has to give up his or her passion because of marriage.

Our marriage should further help each of us in our professional pursuits. As they say, iron sharpens iron.”

He further added: “One of the major reason for having a partner is support, having someone who can give you a push to improve your craft, skill and profession.

My wife supports me big time. And I am also making efforts to see that she becomes Nollywood’s biggest star.”

Dismissing any suggestion that his US-based actress-producer-stylist wife is set to quit acting because of marriage, Musicbysire, who is the CEO of Quilavisuals hinted that quite, on the contrary, he and Aishy are working behind the scene on some game-changing creative projects.

“You all should look forward to seeing things you have never seen before,” he teased.

Continuing, he disclosed: “Quilavisuals and Aishy Productions are working together to bring creativity on a whole different level to your screen. You all should be on the lookout for her movies coming soon.”

Speaking about what the future holds for him and his young marriage, he reflected: “We are going to work at making our marriage stronger.

We have committed our union into the hand of God and we are determined to make it work.”

Of the future, he said: “I have no phobia. I fear God and leave the rest to His hands.”