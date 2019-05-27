Marraige and having kids cannot make you truly happy – RMD

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo took to his IG page today to write on finding true happiness.

In his piece, RMD pointed out that having some set goals such as weight loss, marriage, having kids, getting a butt enlargement or a boob lift cannot guarantee true happiness.

In his opinion, true happiness comes when one does not seek validation from others to live life on their own terms.

“Having been there and done that, I can tell you for free that weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes cannot make you truly happy.

“Mostly, the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities.

“A man who is secure in himself has no urge to flaunt wealth, I’m yet to see Alh. Dangote post a picture of his “machines” or of him “chilling in his private jet”.

“A woman who is secure in her looks has no urge to go under the knife for enhancement, think Michelle Obama.

True happiness comes from knowing who you are (self-discovery) and loving yourself, “even though…” Anyone who can live without caring about the validation of others is the one who has found true happiness”, he said.