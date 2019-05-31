Market women, NURTW, others stage pro-Obaseki rally

By Titus Akhigbe,Benin

A collection of interest groups, comprising market women, pensioners and labour unions under the aegis of the Concerned Citizens of Edo, have expressed their support for the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The peaceful solidarity rally took off from the Museum Ground on Friday, moving through Kings Square, Airport Road, Ezoti, Reservation Road, to Government House in Benin City, the state capital, with the protesters calling on the governor to contest and run for another term of office.

They assured the governor that they are fully in support of his administration and his people-cantered policies, urging him to ignore attacks by a handful of those they described as greedy politicians, over his refusal to give them access to the state’s treasury.

Addressing the protesters at Government House, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, expressed appreciation to the groups for conducting a peaceful rally to support the governor.

Ohonbamu said that “I thank you for standing for the truth and for standing for Gov. Godwin Obaseki. The governor’s style of leadership is innovative and some people are not happy with this positive change. This fight is not Obaseki’s, but your fight as Edo citizens. Never again will the food of the children be given to dogs.”

He assured that the governor would not be distracted by laggers rather he would continue to deliver the dividends of good governance to Edo people.

Speaking on behalf of members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Pullen Noruwa, said “Edo pensioners have never had it so good; we receive our monthly pensions as and when due. Outstanding arrears are being paid. We are happy and support a second term for Governor Obaseki.”

State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Odion Olaye, said the solidarity rally and visit to the Edo state Government House were organised to commend Gov. Obaseki in the area of road construction and renovation efforts because members of the union are direct beneficiaries of his road projects, and they want him to continue the good work.

At the Edo State House of Assembly, Deputy Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, commended the protesters for identifying with the Obaseki-led government and assured that the state Assembly will do everything possible to ensure the success of the governor.