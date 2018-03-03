Mark reconciles Ekiti PDP ahead of guber primary

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state is now set for a rancor free, and an unhindered party primary election following the reconciliation of warring factions.

This is the outcome of a reconciliation meeting headed by former President of the Senate and PDP stalwart, Sen. David Mark in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Media Assistant to the former President of the Senate, David Mark, in Abuja on Saturday.

The Senator David Mark led reconciliation committee members included; Senator Enyinaya Abaribe , Ambassador Ibrahim Kazaure, Alhaji YusuF Ayitogo, Ambassador Fidelia Njeze and Dr. Eddy Olafeso (Secretary ).

The aspirants who have indicated interest for the plum position so far are: the current Deputy governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Amb. Dare Dejide and Barr Owoseni Ajayi .

Reeling out the resolutions of the peace parley, the Secretary of the reconciliation committee, Dr. Eddy Olafeso said the state governor Ayo Fayose and all the aspirants attended the meeting.

Dr. Olafeso said all the parties agreed to a free, fair and credible primary to elect a gubernatorial candidate for the July polls.

Olafeso added that governor Fayose pledged to work with any of the contestants who emerges at the primary .

He said that nobody was persuaded or compelled to withdraw from the race .

Trouble started in Ekiti state ahead of the election when governor Fayose allegedly adopted his Deputy as his successor.

Senator Mark had cautioned the gladiators that only peace, justice, free and fair primary would guarantee success at the Ekiti state polls.

The former Senate President appreciated the warring parties for their display of maturity and understanding towards the resolution of the dispute.

The Mark reconciliation committee was set up by the Uche Secondus led National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to reconcile the members in Ekiti.

NAN