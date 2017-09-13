Tin-can Island Port warns importers against contrabands

….Generates N183bn in 8 Months

The Tincan Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has warned importers to desist from the importation of banned goods.

This is even as he called for information that will assist the command in nailing smugglers and illegal importation.

The Controller of the Command, Comptroller Bashar Yusuf pointed out that high cargo traffic is usually expected at this period of the year and advised importers to refrain from importing uncustomed goods in view of its implication

“All Importers ought to be conversant with the external tariff, especially schedules 3 & 4 (prohibition other than trade and absolute prohibition)” he said.

In the same vein, he called on patriotic Nigerians, to oblige the command with credible information about illicit transactions or documentation, promising that the identity of such informant would be jealously guarded.

In a related development, the command has revealed that it generated One Hundred and Eighty- Three (183) Billion Naira in Eight (8) months. This development is sequel to the coordinated activities and innovative spirit of the Controller and the entire officers/men.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Uche Ejesieme.

According to the statement, the command has had a sustained high revenue profile since the beginning of the year, a feat attributed to deliberate creative policies and stimulus plans aimed at blocking all possible areas of Revenue loss.

“The command generated N183billion between January and August, 2017 as against the sum of N156bn during the same period in reference, despite global economic recession.

“The Revenue for August alone stood at over twenty-eight (28) billion, which is the highest in the annals of the Command, particularly in the corresponding periods over the years past,

it therefore implies that but for the exclusion of forty-one (41) items from Forex window, the Command could have doubled its revenue profile” he said.

The Controller of the Command, Bashar Yusuf extolled the virtues of the Customs Management and vowed to sustain and surpass the Revenue target of the Command in line with the expectations of the Nigeria Customs Service Management.