NPA proactive, prepares employees for retirement

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has expressed commitment to preparing its ageing workforce for life after retirement. Addressing a cross-section of the upcoming set of retirees in a sensitization and awareness programme held recently in Lagos, NPA Managing Director, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman,

enjoined the retirees to ensure they carefully embark on future ventures so as to optimally utilize the array of financial benefits accruable to them.

Represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mohammed Bello Koko, Usman said the workshop titled: “Know your retirement plan” had been carefully designed to positively impact on the retiring workers

mostly because it had been perfected in collaboration with experts in the subject amongst whom are IEI Anchor Pension Managers Limited, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, First Bank Commercial Limited and select team of insurers as facilitators alongside the NPA’s Superannuation and Investment Division.

She added that it is expected that the workers would tap into the vast experience of the resource persons.

Usman said the workshop would be held every year to help potential retirees in the areas of effective preparedness towards retirement for better management of their benefits.

The NPA boss said the workshop was designed to further sharpen the skills of the workers “in order to gainfully run ventures and investments they step into after retirement”.

The participants were made up of the pool of would-be retirees and retired officers of NPA globally for the 2017 fiscal year.