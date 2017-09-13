…..Assures police of continuous collaboration

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has stated that effective policing is an essential component of the development and growth process of the Nigerian Maritime sector.

The DG, while receiving a delegation of the Police Force, Maritime Command, led by the Commissioner of the Command, CP David Folawiyo, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Nigerian Maritime Resource Development Centre (NMRDC),

Lagos, noted that while a police officers’ first order of business was to serve and protect NIMASA as an Agency of the government of Nigeria’s mandates include ensuring safety of the waterways, hence their collaboration is inevitable.

In his words, “let me commend you for what you are doing to improve the nation’s maritime sector, particularly your plan to provide more police personnel to secure our waterways.

We are impressed for the plans you have put in place to complement our efforts in ensuring that our maritime domain is safe for maritime and shipping activities to thrive. We are opened to partnership and collaboration, especially with the Nigerian Police Force.”

He observed that security has a wide implication for the maritime sector; and that NIMASA is taking the issue of Maritime security seriously in line with the global industry benchmark and standard, particularly the International Ships and Ports Facility security (ISPS) Code to enhance growth and regional stability.

In his response, the Police Commissioner, Maritime Command, CP David Folawiyo noted that his command was in NIMASA to fraternize with the agency for its achievements since the assumption of Peterside as the DG; and to also chart a path of possible partnership and collaboration as well as inform the Agency of the Command’s plans and activities.

He informed NIMASA that 1,300 men would be deployed to cover maritime alone, while 1,200 and 200 officers and men are expected to be deployed to cover ports and coast activities respectively.

According to Folawiyo, “We are planning to bring in two helicopters to provide aerial surveillance of our maritime domain; and we are also seeking the approval of government to establish the Western and Eastern Maritime Zone to ensure effective policing and we know that this visit to NIMASA is a step in the right direction.”