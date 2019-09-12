The Minister of Transportation,Rotimi Amaechi, has said that as part of his priorities in his second term as a minister, he would ensure that the maritime sector has a Single Window by 2020.

The Minister made this known in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by his media aide, Mr Israel Ibeleme after the 3rd Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum held in Lagos.

According to Amaechi,” There are two things that I have discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari that I will be focusing on in this second term as a Minister and they are maritime security and the Single Window project,”

“I have assured government that by the end of 2020, we should have the Single Window at our maritime sector.” he said.

The minister, who disclosed how he completely abandoned the maritime sector to the Heads of agencies said. “this time around that would not be happening again as I have instructed that the Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversee what is happening.”

Recall President Muhammadu Buhari directed the establishment of the single window platform that would integrate all government agencies at all the entry points into the country to promote trade and boost security.