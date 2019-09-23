Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Akwa Ibom state, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd), on Sunday said that plans were underway to admit foreign Cadets into the academy and to engage in foreign exchange programmes.

Effedua, in a statement which rolled out the management’s achievements and future plans for the academy, said the exchange programmes would impact positively on the students.

“We intend to admit foreign cadets, most of the West African countries speak French as they all go to Cote d’Ivoire for maritime training, but if they find a place better they will come.

“French is a beautiful language, we will employ young Nigerians, those who have just finished service and send them for training in our mandatory short courses, when they are done they can now impart the knowledge to the people in French.

“But, we will first do our home work and also establish a language Lab which will help in training those interested in learning other languages,” he said.

Speaking on the management’s achievements for 2018-2019, Efedua said that over 5, 000 people participated in its short term courses, adding that 2, 732 enrolled in 2018 while over 3, 000 enrolled in 2019.

He said that people are beginning to show interest in the academy’s courses because there is a lot of improvement in the standard of training with additional short courses and more facilities acquired.

Effedua said that for the first time in the history of the academy, 60 cadets went on ship for their industrial training for the period of four months, stating that the academy hopes to extend it to one year.

He said that before now, cadets do their industrial training in offices which does not give them the experience and exposure needed, adding that this new development would give them real experience as sea-fearers.

He further said that one of the major things the management hopes to achieve is the purchase of simulators for the academy, adding that it is in the final stage of purchase.

Effedua said that the era of giving communities money is over as the academy has a team that engaged in corporate social responsibility with the youths as their main focus.