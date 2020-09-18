Many PDP governors can’t walk on the streets without being stoned — Oshiomhole

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that many governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can’t walk on the streets without being stoned.

Oshiomhole made the statement when he featured as a guest on Channels TV’s programme, Politics Today.

He dismissed the suggestion that he could be made irrelevant if the APC fails to win the Edo state governorship election.

Oshiomhole said he gets a positive reaction from the people whenever he walks on the streets of Benin than any PDP governor.

“Now look at when I entered the University of Benin stadium. Look at the reaction of the ordinary people. You must have watched or I will show you the video.

“When I walked down the streets of Benin. How many of PDP former governors, whether in this state or in any other state, can walk freely without people stoning them? He said.

Daily Times had reported that Oshiomhole has also proved his relevance in Nigeria when he scolded the Progressives Governors Forum’s Director-General, Salihu Lukman, one of his faultfinders in the APC.

Last month, the former governor told Lukman that he is as relevant as President Buhari.