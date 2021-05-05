Many killed, others kidnapped as bandits attack churches in Kaduna

Armed bandits are said to have killed, wounded, and kidnapped a large number of people in the Gwagwada community in Kaduna State’s Chikun Local Government Area.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the bandits allegedly stormed a Baptist church in Lukuru village and another church on Gwagwada lane, where members traditionally wear white garments and began shooting sporadically.

Two people were killed instantly during the attack, according to an eyewitness, while several others were injured to varying degrees.

The source said many people were also kidnapped.

During the attacks on the churches, heavily armed bandits are said to have lifted one of the churches to the ground.

The source also stated the incident occurred early in the morning at Mahu village in Gwagwada.

A former Secretary of the Gbagyi Youths Association, Abashe Dauda, who also confirmed the incident, said, “The bandits have attacked Mahu village, a community before Bakin Kasuwa along Gwagwada Road in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State; it happened a while ago.

“Workers of Tanadi Water Company, Dutse were also kidnapped and they are mostly residents of Dutse community. A church was burnt while food items were looted. Properties were also destroyed during the attacks.”

The police have yet to confirm the incident, but sources said many people were kidnapped, while some were killed in the attack.

The youths of the area reportedly assembled in a hall after the attack to discuss the problem of insecurity in the area and find a lasting solution to it.