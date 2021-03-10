Many injured as traffic robbers attack motorists in Lagos

On Wednesday morning, armed robbers assaulted motorists and road users on Ado-Badore Road in the Ajah region of Lagos State.

Some of the victims, who shared videos of the incident on Wednesday, lamented that the Lagos State Government had neglected the security of lives and property in the Ajah area, which they said is notorious for traffic robbers.

Motorists and road users plying Ado-Badore Road in the Ajah area of Lagos State were on Wednesday morning attacked by armed robbers, carting away money and other valuable items.

DailyTimes gathered that the armed robbers attacked the road users as early as 5.30am, using the opportunity of a traffic snarl to damage vehicles’ windscreens and rob occupants.

Some of the victims, who shared videos of the incident on Wednesday, lamented that the Lagos State Government had neglected the security of lives and property in the Ajah area, which they said is notorious for traffic robbers.

READ ALSO: Use of speed limit devices by motorists still in force, says FRSC

They further alleged that it had become habitual for robbers to waylay motorists on the road without being challenged by security operatives.

Danfo Drivers, Extortion, Lagos

“This happened on Ado road heading to Ajah this morning. Due to the traffic caused by trucks which are packed on the road, people were robbed and maimed,” a woman, Enitioluwafe, said in a video.

Another witness, Joseph Olawumi, said, “Guns kill faster than COVID-19. The only vaccine against criminals bedevilling Ado-Badore Road in Ajah is adequate security and removal of the trucks causing traffic on the road. Please do something, sir (referring to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu).”

Another road user said, “You all need to do something about Ajah road. This is the third time they are robbing this week on Ado road because tippers are packed, causing traffic and creating avenue for this. This nonsense has to stop.”