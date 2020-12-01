Many injured as 2 men fight over lady’s love in Taraba

A fight which ensued between two men over a lady’s love has left at least one person dead in Jalingo, Taraba State’s capital.

Daily times gathered that the fight which occurred in Water Board area of Jalingo, also led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

It was learnt that the fight degenerated into a religious crisis as one of the men hired thugs to inflict mayhem on the other, while the other one called on friends to assist in fighting back.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Plateau Vigilante gets logistics to boost community security

The tension was however doused after security operatives intervened, A businessman who specialises in a bread bakery, Salihu Sale said;

“This incident started four days ago as a minor scuffle without notice. It then degenerated into a fight between youths of two communities over a lady.

“It later became a religious fight between Christian and Muslim youths. They broke my doors and windows, but fortunately, security operatives arrived and took control of the situation and that is why I am here to pack what is left of my bakery.”

Another eyewitness identified as Ezekiel Ali said;

“Although I am not a specialist, from what I saw, one of the victims was hit by bullets because we saw holes in his body.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Azare who visited the area condemned the incident and also revealed that only one person was killed during the crisis. Azare revealed that they have made a few arrests in connection with the crisis.

He said; “From the report gathered by my men on the ground, only one person was confirmed killed with many injured and receiving treatment at the hospital.”