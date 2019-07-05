A commercial driver and a night security guard were, yesterday, burnt to death, as no fewer than 20 persons sustained different degrees of burns after a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipeline exploded in Ijegun, Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State.

Cross section sympathizers at the scene of fire explosion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC pipeline at Ijegun, under Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area [LCDA], Alimosho Local Government in Lagos state,

The driver was identified as Austine, a.k.a. Japan, while the night security guard, a citizen of Niger Republic, Bashir, reportedly met his death while tracing the source of the spillage. The explosion, as gathered, was due to activities of pipeline vandals in the area.

Aside the victims, 30 vehicles, Ijegun Junior and Senior High schools, and 20 other structures as well as goods worth millions of Naira were razed after the pipeline exploded around 4:59a.m.