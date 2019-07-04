By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

The Galvanised Iron and Steel Manufacturers’ Association (GISMA) has issued a 30- day ultimatum to of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to address the importation of substandard galvanized roofing sheets into the country.

GISMA also alerted the federal government that if in 30 days time, SON and other security agencies fail to address the issue, its members may be forced to offload about 20, 000 workers into the labour market.

Spokesman of GISMA, Lateef Bello, in a statement issued on Wednesday, advised SON to always compliment the strides of President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption in compliance with the industrial roadmap revolution, noting that despite the presence of state coordinators of the agency nationwide, “it is saddening that the nooks and crannies of the country are flooded with substandard roofing sheet products.

“We are aware that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) held a press conference last week and unveiled its successful seizure of substandard aluminium sheets worth over N200 million from various aluminium companies in Uyo.

“SON in its address further confirmed that the minimum thickness of aluminium roofing sheets is 0.4mm. The substandard products with the quality of 0.25mm were however, imported into Nigeria at the detriment of unsuspecting members of the public.”

Bello however, condemned SON over its attempt to divert the attention of Nigerians away from its responsibility of providing holistic atmosphere for steel and iron manufacturers, stressing that aluminium roofing sheets is a smaller fraction of the total market.

“SON has been silent about the illegalities going on in the endemic smuggling of galvanised plain and coloured roofing sheets in Nigeria. While we commend SON for the efforts made in the seizure of the goods, we are categorically requesting that names of perpetrators of such unpatriotic acts should be made public in order to reflect transparency and accountability in their operations.

“It is our expectation that SON should censor some of its officials suspected to be collaborating with smugglers of substandard products by mounting surveillance and detective operational techniques across its branches nationwide.

“Importation of substandard products is tantamount to waging war against the federal government’s policies of discouraging the supply of illicit items capable of causing havoc and short-charging the citizenry. Sparing anyone involved in this dastard acts amounts to aiding and abetting corruption and exposing the nation to ill-infrastructural deficit and challenges,” he added.