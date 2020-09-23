Manchester United considering £22.8m for Lindelof replacement

Manchester United could be considering last-minute raid for £22.8m Victor Lindelof replacement.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace at the weekend in their first match of the new Premier League season, with Victor Lindelof in particular singled out for his sub-par performance.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to point fingers after the defeat while United were expected to use the final two weeks of the window to strengthen other priority areas, such as the ring wing, before addressing the backline at a later date.

But that stance may have changed, with French newspaper L’Equipe claiming that United could make a late attempt to try and prise Badiashile away from Monaco.

READ ALSO: Barcelona’s Vidal joins Inter for €1 million

Daily Times reports that the 19-year-old is extremely highly rated and the Red Devils have been scouting him for some time, even reportedly making a move for the youngster earlier this summer.

United’s offer of €25million (£22.8m) was rejected at the time, but Monaco are bracing themselves for another offer before the window closes on October 5.

There are significant obstacles that could prevent a deal, however, with Badiashile – who is also wanted by Bayer Leverkusen – needing convincing to leave the south of France.

Lindelof endured a torrid evening against Palace, with the pace of Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew causing him and Maguire all sorts of problems, and United legend Gary Neville is adamant that a new centre-back who can deal with pace is an essential purchase.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he explained: ‘We can talk about Jadon Sancho all we like but until Manchester United get a centre-back who can run and defend one-on-ones they are never going to win the league. ‘They are never going to win the Premier League with that centre-back pairing. They have to get a mobile, dominant centre-half in alongside either Lindelof or Maguire.’