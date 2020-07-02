Manchester United have confirmed that Angel Gomes will leave the club after refusing to sign a new deal.

In a statement, United noted: “Manchester United can confirm that Angel Gomes has not taken up the offer of a new contract and has, therefore, left the club.

United has been trying to convince Gomes to sign a new deal but there reports that he needed assurance with his chances in the first team and that some of his suitors had a better deal than United with the player strongly being linked with a move to Chelsea FC.

The 19-year-old who came through United’s academy became the first player born in the 2000s to represent the club’s first team, as a substitute for Wayne Rooney in the final game of the 2016/17 season, against Crystal Palace.

#mufc statement: Manchester United can confirm that Angel Gomes has not taken up the offer of a new contract and has, therefore, left the club. — utdreport (@utdreport) July 1, 2020

His final outing for United came in the 4-0 defeat of Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League in January with the player having majorly been used in the Europa League.