Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea quit ECA after European Super League announcement

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have resigned from the European Club Association (ECA) and Ed Woodward has stepped down from his role with UEFA after plans for a European Super League were announced.

A statement released on Sunday night confirmed 12 clubs, including United and Arsenal, had agreed to form a breakaway league which would be run by the founding clubs.

Goal understands the decision to join the Super League means both clubs have resigned from the ECA and Woodward will no longer hold his UEFA role and Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham has resigned from his position on the ECA board in a move which further signals the club’s intent to push forward with this controversial plan.

United’s executive vice-chairman Woodward was appointed to UEFA’s Professional Football Strategy Council as an ECA representative in September 2017. His role was to advise and assist in the structure of European football’s governing body but, with the ESL breaking away from UEFA’s traditional European competitions, he will no longer occupy that role.

While Venkatesham was only elected to the ECA board two months ago. At the time a statement from the club read: “We’re delighted that Vinai has been appointed to the European Clubs’ association board. The ECA represents clubs across Europe and is central to helping shape the future of the game with UEFA and FIFA.”

United also confirmed co-owner Joel Glazer will be vice chair of the new league.

Both of the club’s involvement in this breakaway league also means they will no longer be a part of the ECA, which is the professional body that represents the interests of clubs in UEFA competitions. This move is another statement of intent that these 12 founding clubs are keen to push their new league through.

Chelsea followed suit by leaving the ECA with the news confirmed by Goal on Monday morning.