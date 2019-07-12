Manchester United want Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to replace Paul Pogba should the World Cup winner force a move away from Old Trafford.

Pogba admitted last month that he was looking to leave United after three years with Juventus and Real Madrid believed to be the sides most keen on his signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since come out fighting, claiming that the midfielder will not be sold under any circumstances this summer.

However Sky Sport Italia have insisted that those behind the scenes at United have started looking at potential replacements, and have put Milinkovic-Savic at the top of their hit-list.

They say that United are willing to pay €80m for the Serbia international while his club Lazio are holding out for €100m.

Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen on the playmaker, but are also not willing to match the Serie A side’s nine-figure valuation.