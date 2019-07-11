The management of the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo state yesterday July 10th, set ablaze thousands of cell phones siezed from students during examination periods.

The Deputy Rector of the institution, Bayo Oyeleke, who monitored the exercise, said the phones worth millions of naira, were recovered from the students during examination in the school and that the school has decided to burn the phones to restate its commitment to fight examination malpractices to the barest level.

We are here to take further action on our resolved to ensure that the crop of students and product being produced by the school are students with exemplary character and are those who really work and worth the certificate of the institution.” he said.

Oyeleke added that the exercise will serve as detterrent to students of the institution who wish to further indulge in the illegal and inappropriate act.