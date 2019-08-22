Joy Obakeye

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has withdrawn from the 2020 Annual Nigeria Manufacturing Expo/Manufacturing Partnership for African Development (NME/mPAD) events organised by Clarion Events West Africa.

MAN said its decision was based on its partner, Clarion Events West Africa, withdrawing its business interest from Nigeria, and sacking its workers in Lagos.

In a statement, MAN Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir said: “MAN ceases to be part of any expo being organised by Clarion Events West Africa, and as such the general public is hereby advised to be wary of any individual or group of persons parading themselves as organisers of Nigeria Manufacturing Equipment Expo in partnership with MAN.

“MAN members are particularly put on notice to be aware. We also wish to express our deep appreciation to the exhibitors (both local and international), the general public and our media partners who have supported the association in the organisation of the previous four editions of NME/mPAD,” the statement read in part.

NME is the Official Trade Fair for the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (Event Patron), organised with the support and participation of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (Host Ministry) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Clarion Events West Africa is a division of Clarion Events Global Group responsible for producing and delivering innovative and market-leading events in many countries.

The Clarion Events West Africa head office is in Lagos, where it delivers international trade exhibitions to markets on the continent.