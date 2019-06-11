Man with Four wives, nine children arrested for allegedly raping his friend’s

The Ondo state police command have arrested 43-year-old farmer, Francis Joseph, pictured above for allegedly raping the 12-year-old daughter of his bosom friend.

According to reports, Joseph, a father of nine with four wives, resides in Lugbogi in Ondo West Local government area with his family. The suspect who is from Ogoja, Cross Rivers state alongside the father of the victim, is alleged to have lured his victim into his home where he defiled her.

According to the victim’s family members who spoke with Tribune, the suspect threatened the victim that he would kill her if she ever told anyone. The victim got home on the day of the incident and was afraid to inform her parents.

Trouble started when in the night, she began to bleed from her private part. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors informed her parents that she had been disvirgined. When questionned by her parents, the victim named her father’s friend. Joseph, as the culprit.

“The 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital, bleeding profusely from the private part having been defiled and sexually abused, she is still in the hospital till now. Her parents reported the incident at the Enuowa police station but to the chagrin of all neighbours, Joseph had left his home before dawn before the arrival of the policemen.”the family source said

He was later to be arrested a a park in Ondo town while trying to board a bus to Lagos. The suspect however denied the allegation, saying the members of the community were framing him up in a crime he knew nothing about. The 12 year old victim however insists it was Joseph that defiled her.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Femi Joseph, said the case had been transferred to the state police headquarters in Akure and that the suspect will be charged to court once investigation into the matter is completed.