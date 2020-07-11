Man wins £91k after betting inheritance on Liverpool winning premier league

An English man named, Tony Ward is £91k richer after betting Liverpool would win Premier League.

The 55-year-old has achieved the unimaginable after betting £55, 000 he inherited from his mother on Liverpool winning the Premier League.

The father of three won £91,000 including the £55,000 he staked for Jurgen Klopp’s side to emerge champions of England.

Tony who staked the bet back in October with the money he inherited from his mother who died aged 82-years-old, putting the lot on Liverpool back in at odds of 4/6, said; “She wouldn’t have minded what I did with the money — not at all. She liked a flutter! “She liked the horses.