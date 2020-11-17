Man who trekked for Buhari gets car, N2m after crying for help

The 50 years old Nigerian man , Dahiru Buba, a native of Dukku local government Gombe who trekked from Gombe to Abuja to support the election of President Muhammad Buhari in 2015 has received car and a cash gift from Inuwa Yahaya, the governor of Gombe state. Daily Times reports.

READ ALSO: We’ve spent over ₦1bn to manage COVID-19 – Gombe gov. reveals

The Nigerian man said in an interview he doesn’t have any job to take care of his two wives and seven children.

He also said that he loves the president because he is “A man of Integrity and a Lover of the Masses’.

He said what motivated the walk for the president came out of the joy that followed the all progressive congress (APC) victory in the 2015 presidential election.

Despite the fact that he wanted more from what he did, he was only rewarded the sum of N10,000 transport fare to his village in Gombe.

He mentioned that he lived with the illness caused by the trekking for more than three years which he sought financial assistance to treat limb pains that he allegedly developed after the walk.

Buba, who said that he only got a certificate for his feat in 2015, lamented that life became unbearable for him and his family as a result of the physical challenge.

The governor of Gombe state Inuwa Yahaya, gifted Buba a car and N2millon on Monday, five years after the “Great Trek”.

car gifted to Buba

Ismalia Mislli, media aid to Yahaya, stated a quote by the governor saying no genuine effort or sacrifice will go unrewarded no matter how long it takes.

“For taking the pains and risks to show solidarity with Mr President and our great party, people like Buba should not be neglected,” he said.

“By embarking on that solidarity trek, Dahuru Buba had shown patriotism and support, he should therefore be appreciated and encouraged”.

“So, on learning about his condition, first I directed that he should be taken to the hospital for proper medical attention and I am happy that he is now better after undergoing his first round of treatment,” he said.

“As far as we are concerned in the APC and in this administration, no genuine effort or sacrifice will go unrewarded, no matter how long it takes.

“So, on behalf of our dear President and our beloved party, we say a big thank you for your show of support and solidarity”.

The Governor said he ensued medical attention was given to Buba and that he is responding to treatment.

With a grateful heart, Buba thanked the Governor and the President for the Honor and assured prudent use of the gift.