Man who proposed marriage to Yvonne Okoro appeals to Jay Z for job

A young man by name William Smith has called on world rapper Jay Z to give him job – Smith says he is hungry and suffering and needed the immediate intervention of Jay Z.

The young man was in the news some time ago for proposing marriage to Yvonne Okoro at 1am.

The young man in a new post called out on the American pop star Jay Z, begging him for help.

Smith started by hailing Jay Z as the king of hip-hop, then he continued by introducing himself as a Ghanaian who live in Accra without a job.

According to Smith, he is hungry and suffering and needed Jay Z to offer him a job so he can survive.

He stressed that he had been home for some time now without a job, and so Jay must help him.

Smith wrote: “Good morning to you Jay Z @jayzzlyrics. Boss. I am a huge fan of you here in Africa, Accra, Ghana to be precise. Jay Z. I don’t have a job. I am jobless, at Home. I have been searching for a job for a long time but I haven’t gotten the job. So Please I want you to help me.”