Man who nearly died in accident weds one of the nurses who helped him out

A man suffered an accident that nearly cost his life. Thankfully, he survived and met the love of his life on his sick bed.

Anthony T-man C-J was travelling in September 2017 when the car he was in was involved in an accident in Ife. He was badly injured in the accident and was admitted for months.

Anthony suffered a fractured femur on the left leg and a deep gash on the right. Both looked horrifying and he had to undergo surgery five times.

First, there were fears for his life. Then, it was feared that he may lose his legs. Fortunately, none of the fears materialized.