MAN wants FG to consolidate on economic gains

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Some economic experts have tasked the new administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate on the economic achievements recorded in the first term.

The experts, Chief Kola Akosile, Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Southwest zone and Prof. Wale Ogunkola, Professor of Economics, University of Ibadan, gave this advice in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Akosile stated that manufacturers would expect improvement and continuity of government policies and programmes initiated in the first term of Buhari.

“We expect improvement since the administration is a continuum; we expect continuity of policies and programmes.

“They should consolidate on what they are doing in the last four years; especially in terms of governance and agribusiness.

“We hope that since it is the same government, nothing will change but the administration will accelerate development,” Akosile said.

Ogunkola, however, urged the new administration to get the blueprint for economic development as early as possible.

“I think there is the need to review whatever we have now, Economic Growth and Recovery Programme (ERGP) may not suffice, and we need something deeper that is more credible to address challenges of economic development.

“If that is done and they have economic management team in place, definitely it will accelerate economic development agenda.

“It will also complement and supplement our anti corruption crusade. It is very important that we have a plan in place,” Ogunkola said.