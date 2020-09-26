Man uses shovel to kill 70-year-old father in Anambra

A 26-year-old man, Chisom Ogum, has allegedly killed his father with shovel in Anambra state.

Daily Times gathered that the 70 -year-old father, Christopher Ogum was killed on Saturday in Umuomaku in the Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said the suspect had been arrested.

Mohammed said, “On Saturday, about 6am police operatives attached to Umunze Division in collaboration with a local vigilante group arrested one Chisom Ogum(26) of Umuomaku Community in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

READ ALSO: Lady dies in SARS custody after being arrested in place of fiancé

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed his own biological father, one Christopher Ogum(70) of the same address with a shovel and buried him in a shallow grave.

“The suspect attempted to escape before he was apprehended and beaten to stupor by an angry mob who equally forced him to exhume the corpse of his father from where he buried it.

The PPRO said the police had deposited the victim in the morgue for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor at the Umunze General Hospital.

He said the “offensive weapon” used in perpetrating the offence was recovered as an exhibit, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, had ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for discreet investigation.