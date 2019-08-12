Malam Dauda Abdul, a cloth seller has advised Muslims against using the name of the religion to commit crime especially during the period of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Abdul stated this on Monday in Makurdi in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noting that they should use the Sallah period for sober reflection.

He disclosed that Islam was a peaceful religion which frowns at criminality of whatever form, stressing that as a result no Muslim should use the name of the religion to perpetrate crime.

According to him, Islam has five pillars and none encourages violence or criminality of whatever kind.

”The five pillars of Islam are Shahadah, Salat, Zakat, Sawm and Hajj.

”Shahadah means sincerely reciting the Muslim profession of faith while Salat is performing ritual prayers in the proper way five times a day.

‘Also, Zakat means giving alms or carrying out acts of charity to benefit the poor and the needy while Sawm means fasting during the month of Ramadan and Hajj means going on pilgrimage to Mecca.

”They are acknowledged and practiced by Muslims all over the world, independent of their differences,” he said.

Also, Malam Adamu Isah, a motorcyclist, enjoined both Muslims and Christians to see themselves as one and put aside their religious differences.

”If both Muslims and Christians are in peace at all times and circumstances, the country will be better for it,” he said. (NAN)