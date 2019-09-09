20-year-old, Manchester United defender, Diogo Dalot, who has been suffering hip problem for some time is currently in China for a miracle cure.

Dalot, is receiving treatment at Chinese club Shanghai SIPG under a Brazilian physio, Eduardo Santos, known as “Miracle Doctor.”

The Portuguese national landed in Shanghai on August 29 and spent 10 days with the Chinese champions, the club said, publishing a photo of the defender at their training ground.

His Club’s manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in an interview last month, did not reveal the reason for his absense but only said he was out until after the current international

Dalot, who could be moved to a more advanced role on United’s right after the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, may now be in contention for a Premier League start this month.

Then-United manager Jose Mourinho called Dalot the best young full-back in Europe after signing him last summer.

Santos was dubbed “Miracle Doctor” by French media in 2015 after getting defender David fit in just a few days after a serious hamstring tear.

French international Eliaquim Mangala, former Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele and Colombian striker Radamel Falcao have all sought Santos’s help in recent years.

