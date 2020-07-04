An engineer, Abidemi Dada on Friday prayed a Customary Court in Mapo, Oyo State to dissolve his 13 -year-old marriage to his wife, Opeyemi because she denies him sex.

Testifying in court, Dada, who lives in Oke-Bola area of Ibadan, said:”My life has not been the same since my wife began the strange behaviour of constantly denying me of sex.

”My wife also ignored our pastor’s advice. There is no peace in our marriage. She also insults me,” he said.

He also alleged that his wife has stopped taking care of their children.

President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, urged the relatives of the couple to counsel them.

Odumade observed that there was still signs of love between the couple and enjoined them to exercise patience.

He adjourned the case until August 6 for judgment.