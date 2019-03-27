Man rapes, murder 18 -year-old girl in Enugu

An 18- year -old girl, Miss Ngozi Eze, has been raped to death by unknown persons in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu state.

The deceased’s body was found in a bush behind Community Secondary School, Imufu, several hours after her family had declared her missing.

Ngozi’s father, Jonathan Eze told the crowd that gathered at the bush where her daughter’s corpse was found that she rode on his motorcycle to the Township School, Ogrute, Enugu Ezike, where she went for JAMB lessons on Tuesday evening.

According to him, when he went back to the school to pick Ngozi, he was informed that somebody had given her a lift home.

“I left Township School, Ogrute and went home straight, hoping to see her but she wasn’t there. We waited till 8pm and started looking for her. She was not the type that normally socialized.

We did not sleep as her telephone number was switched off. It was only this morning (Wednesday) that we got information that her corpse was found here.

“She was to enter the university last year when she completed her secondary education, but we prevailed on her to exercise patience for hes elder brother to graduate because we cannot afford to train two persons in the university.

Since then, she has been working hard to gain admission this year, but this is what has now happened,” he added.

Rev. Father Johnson Nwanonenyi, who said a short prayer for the repose of her soul at the scene amidst wailing and sobbing by sympathizers, said that human beings would always reap the bad seeds they sowed while on earth.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be exposed. God will not allow His creation to be humiliated this way, without punishing them adequately,” Nwanonenenyi said.

Meanwhile, a team of police detectives have taken the body away for further investigations,

One of the detectives told journalists at the scene that a close observation of the corpse showed lacerations around the late Ngozi’s neck and ankles, suggesting that she must have been strangulated by her rapists.