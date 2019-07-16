A Nigerian man took to Twitter to raise an alarm, after discovering that the mosquito net he bought at a popular store in Lekki area of Lagos was meant for IDP camps.

@ShedamsFitness in his tweet, revealed that he bought the mosquito net that was meant to be distributed for free to IDP camps for N3,750, even when it had the ‘Not For Sale’ tag on it. He tweeted;

I think this should’ve ben distributed in IDP camps,not to be sold,bought this Permanet Mosquito net for N3,750 at a popular store in Lekki Phase 1! Which way Naija

This was bought over a week ago, and it was while I was helping to unfold from baby’s cot we saw the ‘NOT FOR SALE’ label that wasn’t conspicuous on the pack itself!