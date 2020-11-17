Man offers N150k to anyone with evidence of casualties in Lekki shooting

BAYO Adedosu, a Nigerian IT consultant, has offered anyone with evidence of casualties in Lekki shooting a sum of N150,000.Daily times gathers

On the night of 20th October 2020, at about 6:50p.m, members of the Nigerian Armed Forces opened fire on peaceful End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State, Nigeria. Hours before a curfew was scheduled to begin, soldiers had stormed the Lekki tollgate where protesters had gathered and started shooting.

The incident at lekki has received widespread condemnation within and outside Nigeria.

Adedosu had initially announced a N50,000 reward via his Twitter handle but later said two people had offered additional N100,000.

“Good morning fellow Nigerians. In the spirit of truth & justice, I am putting down N50,000 as a reward for anyone who can come forward with VERIFIABLE pictures of dead people from the Lekki Toll Gate “shooting”. Please note that sending fake pictures comes with dire consequences,” he had posted.

Some minutes after posting his initial tweet, Adedosu added that the reward had increased to N150,000 as two people had added N50,000 each.

“You must be ready to prove that you took the pictures, the pictures must have timestamp and be assured that you’re safe. The money has increased to N150,000 naira with two people adding N50,000 each. This is not a joke. Let’s put a closure to this debacle today,” he wrote.

In the meantime Oladosu’s offer has created diverse reactions, with some users criticizing his post, while others are willing to add to the reward.

Twitter user @AdedejiEsq, “wrote the governor of Lagos admitted that people died and you are here satisfying your paymasters. It’s very sad sha.