By Chioma Joseph, Lagos

The police in Lagos have confirmed the death of a 56-year-old man, Rasaki Balogun and his mistress, who is yet-to-be identified.

The bodies of the deceased persons were found at No. 16, Taiwo Oke, Victory Estate, Ejigbo in Lagos. Balogun it was learnt lives alone in the house while his family lives somewhere else.

Eyewitness account has it that Balogun had invited his mistress to the house two days before the incident.

The remains of the deceased persons were recovered by operatives from the Ejigbo Police Division.

Speaking on the incident, the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, a deputy superintendent of police, said it was Balogun’s wife that brought the incident to the knowledge of the police.

The police image-maker said the deceased persons were found in a pool of their own blood while the mistress was lying on a knife.

“On June 20 at 8.00am, Akorede Balogun of Area 2, Igbehindun Estate, New Heaven, Iba, reported at Iba Police Station that her husband, Rasaki Balogun of No. 16, Taiwo Oke, Victory Estate, Ejigbo, was found dead with his mistress in his sitting room.

“A team of detectives led visited the scene. The corpses of the man and his mistress were found in the pool of their blood with the woman lying on a knife. The man is said to be living alone in the house while his family lives in a different place.

“The Identity of the mistress is yet-to-be established as he was said to have picked her about two days to the incident from an unknown location. The crime scene was sealed off for forensic analysis while the corpses were evacuated to hospital for autopsy,” he added.

Bala said detectives from the homicide department of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, have taken over the case on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu.

Investigation is said to be ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding their death.