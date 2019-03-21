Man kills wife’s alleged lover in matrimonial home

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

A 25- year- old man, Ajibade Olumuyiwa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his wife’s lover at their matrimonial home in Doland Estate, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

It was gathered that the suspect who had allegedly abandoned his matrimonial home for eight months had upon his return on March 17, met the supposed lover, Olakiitan Balogun in the house.

Infuriated by the presence of Balogun, Olumuyiwa immediately started beating him and out of anger smashed his head on the wall.

The suspect was however, arrested following a distress call from neighbours who heard the wife’s shouts and call for help.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the suspect was arrested at 1:45 am on the day he committed the offence.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained that he came to his house at about 12: 30 am on the fateful day and met the deceased right inside the house with his wife. This infuriated him and he started beating the man and hit his head against the wall leading to the death of the victim.

“On her part, the woman at the centre of the crisis, Titilayo Olayiwola, denied having any amorous relationship with the deceased.

She explained that the suspect had abandoned her in the house for the past eight months with an instruction to the gateman to be monitoring her and give him information if he sees her with any man.

“She stated further that the victim was a cobbler leaving within the area and on that day, the deceased’s girlfriend came to pay him a visit and since he is not living alone, he decided to bring the girl to a room in the house due to his closeness to the family.

But, as soon as the gateman saw him, he alerted the husband who rushed to the house and descended heavily on the deceased without listening to any explanation from her and the girlfriend to the victim.”

Oyeyemi said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the general hospital mortuary for post -mortem examination

The spokesperson also stated that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation and prosecution of the case.

He said the commissioner also, warned that the command will not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody taking the laws into their hands for whatever reason.