The Police in Lagos, have arrested a man identified as Isiaka Ayobami, who lives at No 2 Ayo Ijaiye Street, Isheri, for killing a-year-old girl.

It was learnt that the suspect, a neighbour to the parents of the deceased, had a misunderstanding with them. It was in the heat of the misunderstanding that Ayobami dragged the baby, Nana Aishat Isiaka, from the mother and smashed her head on the ground.

According to a Statement signed by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, the suspect was almost lynched by an angry mob, but was rescued by the police.

Bala said the incident which happened on October 26, led to the death of the baby. He said: “On October 26, at 6:50 p.m., Alhaji Garuba Isiaka of No 7 Ayo Ijaiye Street reported at the Police Station that, on the same date at about 6 p.m.,

while at Berger he received a phone call from his younger brother, Alhaji Mohammad Isiaka, that the suspect forcefully seized his one-year-old daughter named Nana Aishat Isiaka, from the mother and hit her on the ground.

“ The baby’s head was shattered and she died on the spot. The suspect was almost lynched by angry mobs from the area, if not for the timely intervention of the Police. He will be charged to court for murder. “