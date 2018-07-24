Man kills lover over condoms found in her bag

A 38 – year – old mother of three has been killed by her lover after he allegedly found condoms inside her hand bag in Benin City.

It was gathered that the victim identified as Gladys Okoh, a divorcee was stabbed with a kitchen knife in the stomach at her aged mother’s home by her lover, identified as Osaremwinda Omobude Idumwonyi, 46.

Her infuriated lover, sources said upon the discovery of the pack of condoms, was convinced that she was engaging in sizzling romantic relationships with other men.

The late Gladys was allegedly killed at 13, Ehiyoboy Street, off Aifuwa Street, off Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City, few hours after she left her lover’s residence where she passed the night.

A visit to the area revealed that the scene of the attack and the suspect’s residence are within the same vicinity.

The suspect has been arrested by the police officers attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benin City.

According to accounts, Osaremwinda walked passed her lover’s aged mother before launching the deadly attack.

A reliable police source disclosed that the suspected killer in his confessional statement, defended his action by saying that he over-powered and stabbed her dead lover in self-defense after she had attacked him with a kitchen knife after an arguement.

Confirming the gruesome murder, the Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State , DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said that “we are investigating”.

Our correspondent reports that the latest case brings to two, the number of women reportedly killed by their lovers in Benin City, in the past two weeks.

The Daily Times recalls that a 19 -year-old boy similarly stabbed his 18- year-old girlfriend to death in Benin City, a fortnight ago.