Man kills lover over condoms found in her bag

A 38-year-old mother of three has been killed by her lover, Osaremwinda Omobude Idumwonyi, 46, after he allegedly found male condoms inside her handbag in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered that the victim identified as Gladys Okoh, who had been separated with her husband, was stabbed with a kitchen knife thrice in her stomach during a disagreement that ensued between her and her lover over male condoms found in her possession.

According to sources, the suspect was angered by the suspicion that the deceased was embroiled in sizzling romantic relationships with other men.

The gruesome murder occurred at House Number13, Ehiyobo Street, off Upper Sokponba road, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area Council in Benin City.

Okoh was reportedly killed in her mother’s residence, hours after she departed her lover’s residence where she had passed the night.

The suspect, who is now in police custody and being investigated by State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benin City, was alleged to have committed the murder in the presence of his lover’s mother, as he was said to have walked passed the aged mother who sat by the door to launch the attack.

It has not been ascertained if the condoms were found inside the woman’s bag while she was with him the previous night or during the day when he entered her aged-mother’s apartment.

It was gathered that the suspect told police investigators that he killed his lover in self-defence.

According to him, the deceased picked a kitchen knife to stab him when an argument ensued between them but he overpowered and stabbed her.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Police recovered the knife in the suspect’s kitchen. The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said police is still investigating the incident.

This brings to two the number of women killed by their lovers in Benin City, in the last one week.

It would be recalled that a 19 year-old boy, Junior Omo Shaba, last week killed his 18-year-old girlfriend, Matilda Odiri, and dumped her body by the roadside in Benin City.

Meanwhile, armed bandits unleashed terror on motorists and pedestrians in Kaduna, killing four and injuring five victims during a gun attack.

Besides, in a swift reaction, policemen from the Kaduna State police command stormed the Kaduna-Abuja highway and dislodged the bandits.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mukthar Aliyu, yesterday, he said that they received a distressed call and immediately responded to the attack by the unidentified armed men who blocked the Kaduna–Abuja expressway by Gidan Busa Village, opening fire indiscriminately at any vehicle in sight.

He said: “In swift response, teams of policemen stormed the scene where the bandits were dislodged but sadly they had already killed four commuters and injured five others in their dastardly act.”

Aliyu explained that normalcy has been restored on the road with commuters moving safely without molestation.