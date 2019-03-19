Man kills his brother in-law over N30k debt in Ogun

The Ogun state police command has arrested one Segun Oni for allegedly killing his brother-in-law, Sunday Oluwadare, over N30,000 debt.

The spokesperson of the command, Femi Joseph who disclosed this to newsmen, said Oluwadare was hit in the head with a big stick by the suspect following a heated argument. The duo had engaged in the argument over the N30,000 the suspect lent to the victim.

“The disagreement led to a fight between them. As the fight went on, Sunday overpowered Oni. So he (suspect) managed to leave the scene and returned with a big stick to hit Sunday on the head.

“Sunday was rushed to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure, but gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.”Joseph said the suspect will be charged to court soon.