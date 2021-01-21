Man jailed for raping step daughter — Daily Times Nigeria

Isaac Job, Uyo

The High Court sitting in Uyo, has sentenced a 23-year-old man, Iniobong Moses, to life imprisonment for raping his three-year-old step-daughter in Ikot Akpe, Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The court presided over by Justice Okon Okon on Wednesday found Moses guilty of rape, contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code of Akwa Ibom State, 2000.

Justice Okon described Moses as “a disgrace to humanity, whose conduct falls abysmally below even the conduct of beasts.”

The judge held that by his indefensible and despicable act, the convict has shown himself to be callous and devoid of passion.

He further held that the convict does not deserve to walk freely and breathe the air of freedom meant for decent members of the society.

The convict, Iniobong Moses, a native of Afaha Udo Eyop in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the state, in his confessional statement, said he was drunk.

Moses said that he defiled the infant by putting his fingers and penis into the victim’s vagina on November 8, 2019, when his wife left for the market.

The court rejected the claim by the accused that he was drunk, saying drunkenness was not an exculpatory defence in law for the commission of a crime and more so, as it was self- inflicted.

The police medical report showed a history of abnormal vaginal discharge and wound on the labium of the victim, a case of sexual assault with genital ulcer and genital tract infection.

The court held that Moses deserves to be put away for a long time from public glare to save innocent children from being further brutalized and ravished by him.