Man in police net for killing 42-year-old wife in Lagos — Daily Times Nigeria

Joy Joseph, LAGOS.

Policemen attached to the Langbasa Police Division, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested one David Idibie, for the death of his wife, Juliana Idibie.

Daily Times reports that the couple, who live at Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, Ajah, had a heated disagreement over some matrimonial issues on February 16.

It was gathered that Juliana, 42, slumped during the disagreement, and hit her head on the ground, which caused a severe head injury.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the suspect had instead of rescuing the deceased, allowed her to bleed to death.

Adejobi said the police were alerted by neighbors and added that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Police Command has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The PPRO said: ” David engaged the deceases in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained a severe head injury. While lying in her pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.

” The police operatives attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who was informed of the ugly incident by a neighbor of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect, and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary.

” The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and Non-Governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.

” The police boss has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for proper investigation. “

He noted that the CP has also admonished couples to apply maturity in resolving their differences.

” CP Odumosu admonished couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spear anyone who kills his or her spouse.

” He, therefore, commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased on her untimely death and promised to make sure justice is done in the case, ” he said.