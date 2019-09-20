The Police in Ogun State, have arrested a 43-year-old man, Oluwole Oluwole, for having an unlawful carnal knowledge of a six-year-old girl (name withheld).

The incident which happened on September 13, 2019, at the Agbado area of the state, was reported at the Agbado Police Division by the father of the survivor, simply identified as Ikechukwu Blessing.

It was learnt that the mother of the girl, had left her at 12:45 pm, for her tailor’s workshop. She had returned some hours later to the ugly incident perpetrated by Bamidele, her neighbour.

Speaking on the incident, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the medical report had confirmed the case of defilement.

Oyeyemi said: “ The arrest of the suspect, followed a report by Ikechukwu Blessing Orji, who reported at Agbado police station that while his wife went out to give cloth to her tailor at 12:45 p.m., the suspect who is a co-tenant in the same house with them lured his six-year-old daughter into his room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her and that the girl quickly informed her mother as soon as she returned.

“ On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Aloko Amodu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, detailed his detectives to the scene of the crime at Kayode Street Agoro area of Agbado where the suspect was arrested.

“ On interrogation, the suspect at the initial stage denied committing the crime but when the victim was taken to the General hospital for medical examination, the medical report confirmed that the victim has been defiled. It was there he confessed committing the crime.”

The state police spokesperson noted that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for proper investigation and prosecution.