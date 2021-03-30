Man in court for allegedly disclosing co-tenant’s medical result

A 37-year-old man, Chizoba Ifekandu, who allegedly shared details of a co-tenant’s medical result, was on Monday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos.

Ifekandu, of no fixed residential address, is being tried on a four-count charge of conspiracy, defamation, stealing and breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, Insp. Adewale Sodiq, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 27 at No. 92 Ayilara St., Surulere in Lagos.

Sodiq said that the defendant and his accomplices, maliciously searched the bag of one Blessing Ikedife and publicly shared details of her medical result with other tenants.

He said that the defendant also took out the complainant’s (Blessing) prescribed medicine and stole the sum of N50, 000 from her bag.

Sodiq said that the defendant caused the breach of peace when he publicly told everyone in the building that the defendant had an abortion.

Ifekandu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offences are punishable under Sections 134 (b), 168(d), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Otitoju, admitted the defendant to bail of N50, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Otitoju adjourned the case until April 22 for mention. (NAN)