Man in court for allegedly defrauding church members of N5m — Daily Times Nigeria

A 33-year-old man, MacDonald Iwara, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba,Lagos for allegedly defrauding members of ”Our Daily Manna church” members of N5 million.

The police charged Iwara, who resides in Shomolu area of Lagos with obtaining by false pretences, theft, impersonation and breach of peace.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Stephen Molo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2017 and 2020 at Ikota road, Lagos.

Molo alleged that the defendant posed as the General Overseer of the church, Chris Kwakpovwe and stole various amounts in tithes and offerings from several members of the church.

He said that the defendant created a fake account in the name of Kwakpovwe and members paid their tithes and offerings into the account.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 314, 78, 168 (d) and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state, 2015 (Revised).

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

She further directed that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until March 2, for mention.